Bucks play with purpose and clinch series over Magic, 118-104

Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) celebrates after a dunk as Orlando Magic’s Nikola Vucevic (9) looks back during the first half of an NBA basketball first round playoff game Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

(WFRV) – The decision the Milwaukee Bucks made on Wednesday reminded us that what they and the NBA are doing is much bigger than basketball.

And today, that passion for change and equality was translated onto the court.

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored a playoff career high 22 points in the first half and finished with 28 in leading the Bucks 118-104 over the Magic to win the series 4-1 on Saturday inside ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex.

Members of the Milwaukee Bucks and Orlando Magic kneel during the national anthem before an NBA basketball first round playoff game Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

“Our players and their professionalism and their ability to come out and play today, is what we expect from each other.” said Bucks Head Coach Mike Budenholzer. “But it is still hard to do.”

Antetokounmpo’s 28-minute performance also included 17 rebounds and three assists. Khris Middleton posted a double-double performance with 21 points and 10 rebounds.

Both Antetokounmpo and Middleton said in their press conference that they didn’t want to talk about this game, in light of their historic decision earlier in the week.

“Maybe so,” said Middleton when asked if this was his best performance. “It was a great series but after the statement we made last game, I don’t think its right to talk about basketball.”

The Magic came out sloppy with the ball and had six turnovers just in the first quarter.

After a pair of turnovers for Milwaukee, Orlando tied it at 31-31. But then the Bucks responded by going on a 36-19 run.

Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) dunks the ball against the Orlando Magic during the first half of an NBA basketball first round playoff game Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Milwaukee was letting it fly from deep and had 11 three-pointers in the first half. Kyle Korver and Middleton hit back-to-back from beyond the arc and extended the Bucks lead, 67-50 heading into the locker room.

15-year veteran Marvin Williams added 12 points off the bench, including going 4-of-5 from the three-point line. Eric Bledsoe also had 10 points and assists.

“We decided that we were going to come and play as a team. We are going to try and represent the city of Milwaukee the right way,” said Antetokounmpo. “Now we are focusing on how we can win a championship.”

After a late fourth quarter push by multiple Magic hitting three’s, the Bucks lead was cut to 96-93.

LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLORIDA – AUGUST 29: Khris Middleton #22 of the Milwaukee Bucks goes up for a shot against Nikola Vucevic #9 of the Orlando Magic during the first quarter in Game Five of the Eastern Conference First Round during the 2020 NBA Playoffs at AdventHealth Arena at ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on August 29, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Middleton and Williams put the series to rest when connecting on back-to-back threes.

Nikola Vucevic dropped a team-high 22 points and grabbed 15 boards. Evan Fournier, who hasn’t had much offensive success in this series, scored 18 points for the Magic.

The Bucks owned the pain 42-32 and made 22-of-27 free throws.

Orlando seemed to warm up Milwaukee to this years unprecedented playoffs. But the Bucks will need to continue its quest for a title by going through the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

“Defensively we are moving in the right direction. Offensively moving in a little bit better direction. But we are going to have to be a lot better against a really good Miami team,” said Budenholzer.

Miami being the only team in the NBA to beat the Bucks twice in the regular season.

Game 1 will be on Monday with tip-off time TBD.