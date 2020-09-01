Bucks players upset with Wisconsin Legislature’s inaction

Milwaukee Bucks’ Kyle Korver (26) celebrates with teammate Marvin Williams (20) after an NBA basketball first round playoff game against the Orlando Magic Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. The Bucks won 121-106. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, Pool)

By SCOTT BAUER and STEVE MEGARGEE undefined

Milwaukee Bucks players and the team’s coach say they are disappointed that Republicans who control the Wisconsin Legislature didn’t take action on policing reform bills during a special session Monday called by Gov. Tony Evers.

Both the state Senate and Assembly met for less than 30 seconds each before ending the session.

Evers called lawmakers into a special session after a Kenosha, Wisconsin, police officer shot Jacob Blake in the back on Aug. 23.

"We don't want to be aligned politically. Sport has always had the opportunity to be a bridge in life. That's what we're trying to do as a team. We're trying to be a bridge." pic.twitter.com/h81NLobxJz — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) September 1, 2020

Bucks guard Kyle Korver said Tuesday it was “disappointing” to see the Legislature do nothing.

Bucks forward Khris Middleton said the team wants to bring awareness to the Legislature’s inaction.