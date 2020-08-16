Bucks seeking return to form as they open against Magic

FILE – In this Aug. 11, 2020, file photo, Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) drives to the basket past Washington Wizards’ Anzejs Pasecniks, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. The Orlando Magic and Milwaukee Bucks open the Eastern Conference playoffs Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at Disney’s Wide World of Sports. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, Pool, File)

By STEVE MEGARGEE AP Sports Writer

The Milwaukee Bucks head into the playoffs seeking to regain the form that enabled them to earn the NBA’s best record.

Milwaukee has gone 3-5 since the NBA resumed play after a 4 ½-month layoff. The Bucks have dropped eight of their last 11 games after racing to a 53-9 start.

FILE – In this Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, file photo, Milwaukee Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer watches form the sideline as his team plays against the Brooklyn Nets during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. The Bucks will try to return to their championship-contending form when they open the Eastern Conference playoffs Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, against the Orlando Magic at Disney’s Wide World of Sports. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, File)

The Bucks will try to return to their championship-contending form when they open the Eastern Conference playoffs Tuesday against the Orlando Magic at Disney’s Wide World of Sports.

Milwaukee won its four regular-season matchups with Orlando by an average margin of 17 points.