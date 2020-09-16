Bucks’ star Giannis Antetkounmpo named first team All-NBA

(WFRV) – Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo was named First Team All-NBA on Wednesday afternoon.
This past season the reigning MVP had career highs in points, 29.5 per game, and rebounds, 13.6 per game. Giannis is the only player in the league to rank inside the top-15 in both scoring and rebounding in 2019-20.
Antetokounmpo and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar are the only players to have multiple first-team nods with the Milwaukee Bucks.
Already named the Defensive Player of the Year, Giannis can add more hardware to the trophy case this year as a finalist for his second straight MVP. That honor will be announced at a later date.
All-Star guard Khris Middleton was not named to either of three All-NBA teams. Giannis and LeBron James were the only unanimous selections for the All-NBA First Team this year.
First Team All-NBA
- Giannis Antetokounmpo
- LeBron James
- James Harden
- Anthony Davis
- Luka Doncic
Second Team All-NBA
- Kawhi Leonard
- Nikola Jokic
- Damian Lillard
- Chris Paul
- Pascal Siakam
Third Team All-NBA
- Jason Tatum
- Jimmy Butler
- Rudy Gobert
- Ben Simmons
- Russell Westbrook
