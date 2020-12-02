Bucks to host Christmas Day game for first time since 1968

Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) dunks in the second half of an NBA conference semifinal playoff basketball game against the Miami Heat Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

(WFRV) – Milwaukee Bucks will be home for the holiday this year with Golden State visiting Fiserv Forum on Christmas Day.

It will be the first time Milwaukee has hosted a game on the NBA’s signature holiday since 1968, they’re first season as a franchise.

The following spring the Bucks would draft Lou Alcinder with the first pick in the draft. You might recognize the name Kareem Abdul Jabbar, who helped lead Milwaukee to an NBA title in 1971, better.

Now led by two-time MVP Giannis Antetkounmpo the Bucks have played in three straight Christmas Day game, but all on the road.

Unfortunately due to the COVID-19 pandemic no one will be able to attend the game against Golden State. That’s after the Bucks announced fans will not be allowed inside Fiserv Forum for games until further notice due to the pandemic.

The Bucks are set to open training camp this week, and schedule is slowly starting to come out. Milwaukee will open the 2020-21 season in primetime against the Celtics in Boston.

Tip-off between the Bucks and Warriors is set for 2:30 p.m. on December 25th.