Bucks trounce Pacers 140-113 without injured Antetokounmpo

Milwaukee Bucks’ Jrue Holiday is fouled by Indiana Pacers’ Aaron Holiday during the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, March 22, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Jrue Holiday had 28 points and 14 assists, and the Milwaukee Bucks overcame the absence of Giannis Antetokoumpo to breeze past the Indiana Pacers 140-113 for their seventh consecutive victory.

Antetokounmpo was sidelined by a sprained left knee.

Coach Mike Budenholzer said he thinks the reigning two-time NBA MVP got hurt during a 120-113 victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday.

Khris Middleton had 25 points for the Bucks. The Pacers played without Malcolm Brogdon and Myles Turner.