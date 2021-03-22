Bucks trounce Pacers 140-113 without injured Antetokounmpo

NBA

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Milwaukee Bucks’ Jrue Holiday is fouled by Indiana Pacers’ Aaron Holiday during the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, March 22, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Jrue Holiday had 28 points and 14 assists, and the Milwaukee Bucks overcame the absence of Giannis Antetokoumpo to breeze past the Indiana Pacers 140-113 for their seventh consecutive victory.

Antetokounmpo was sidelined by a sprained left knee.

Coach Mike Budenholzer said he thinks the reigning two-time NBA MVP got hurt during a 120-113 victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday.

Khris Middleton had 25 points for the Bucks. The Pacers played without Malcolm Brogdon and Myles Turner.

