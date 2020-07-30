Milwaukee Bucks guard Eric Bledsoe (6) looks to pass during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix Suns Sunday, March 8, 2020, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)

(WFRV) – When the Bucks take the floor against Boston to restart the season they will be without two important members of their back court, Eric Bledsoe and Pat Connaughton.

Head coach Mike Budenholzer confirmed on Thursday both Bledsoe and Connaughton will not be available against the Celtics. The back-court duo both tested positive for COVID-19 and have since gone through the league’s quarantine procedures.

Milwaukee Bucks guard Pat Connaughton dunks during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers Friday, March 6, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

“They just need to play, so I think that’s a big hurdle, and with playing will come both conditioning and their rhythm, so we’re going to make sure they get some of that before we put them in an NBA game,” said Mike Budenholzer told reporters during a Zoom call on Friday.

They are now in the league’s bubble at Disney’s Wide World of Sports in Orlando, Fla., and practiced on Thursday with the team.

While Bledsoe and Connaughton continue to work themselves into game shape, the rest of the team is set start the eight seeding games come Friday. The Bucks already have a tight grip on the top spot in the East thanks to what they did in the first 65 games before the season was suspended.

MVP candidate Giannis Antetokounmpo met with the media via Zoom as well on Friday, and kept expectations real for the first games. In the end for the Bucks right now it’s more about getting ready for the playoff push, and peaking at the right time.

“You know, I’m excited to go but obviously I haven’t played in a long time, and as a player I know when the season starts usually I’m a little behind. I’m all over the place just because of excitement. I’m not as sharp, but I know as the games go on I get better, and better, and better. Obviously I feel like I’m going to be better when the playoffs start than game one, tomorrow,” said Giannis Antetokounmpo.