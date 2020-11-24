Done Deal: Bucks finalize trade for Jrue Holiday

FILE – In this Feb. 8, 2020, file photo, New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday celebrates a 3-point basket late in the second half of the team’s NBA basketball game against the Indiana Pacers in Indianapolis. Jrue Holiday is being traded from New Orleans to Milwaukee, which is aiming to give two-time reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo the improved roster that he seeks with the decision on his supermax contract extension looming, a person with knowledge of the situation said Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020. The Pelicans are getting Eric Bledsoe, George Hill and a package of future first-round draft picks from the Bucks, the person told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because no deal had been finalized. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)

(WFRV) – The Bucks big trade to bring guard Jrue Holiday to Milwaukee is officially a done deal.

Milwaukee announced the official details of the trade in which the team acquired Holiday and the draft rights to this year’s 60th pick Sam Merrill from the New Orleans Pelicans. In all four teams were involved in the trade that also involved guars Eric Bledsoe and George Hill, two future first round picks, and a pick swap between Milwaukee and New Orleans.

Two other teams ended up being part of the trade. Miluwakee’s first round pick this year, R.J. Hampton, will end up being part of the Denver Nuggets organization. That pick ended up with Denver after it was involved in a trade between New Orleans and Oklahoma City, that also involved George Hill and Thunder big man Steven Adams.

It’s a lot to go through, but at the end of the day what’s important for the Bucks is adding Holiday.

“Jrue is an incredibly high character person and one of the premier guards in the NBA,” said Bucks General Manager Jon Horst. “He will make us better on both ends of the floor, as he’s an elite defender and a proven playmaker on offense with the ability to score, shoot and facilitate. His experience will help our team and we are thrilled to welcome him and his family to Milwaukee.”

One of the better two-way guards in the NBA, Holiday averaged over 19 points a game last year while shooting over 45 percent from the field. The Twyman-Stokes Teammate of the Year Award winner started all 61 games last season for New Orleans.

Connaughton is officially back

The Bucks did bring back one of their own free agents this year, guard Pat Connaughton.

Last year Connaughton averaged 5.4 points. a game over 67 appearances, and also represented Milwaukee in the All-Star Dunk Contest. A key member of Milwaukee’s “Bench Mob” signed with the team prior to the 2018-19 season, and has been a valuable piece for head coach Mike Budenholzer ever since.

“Pat is a tireless worker who has proven to be an integral member of our team the last two seasons,” Bucks General Manager Jon Horst said. “In addition to his dependable play on both ends of the court, Pat is a great teammate who has also embraced his role in the community, and we look forward to more contributions from him as he continues to grow and develop.”

According to previous reports Connaughton’s deal is for three years at $16 million dollars. Originally it was reported as a two-year contract, but by adding the third year Milwaukee can use Early Bird Rights on Connaughton. That move reportedly allowed them to use the Mid-Level Exception on DJ Augustin, but that deal has not been officially announced.

Bucks sign Nwora

Milwaukee also announced the signing of second round pick Jordan Nwora out of Louisville.

The Cardinals guard was drafted 45th overall by Milwaukee after the team acquired the pick in a draft day trade with Orlando.

The Bucks add a polished shooter by drafting Nwora, especially from the perimeter, after the 6’2″ guard knocked down 44 percent of his shots from the field and over 40 percent from behind the arc.