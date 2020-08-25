Giannis Antetokounmpo named NBA Defensive Player of the Year

Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) blocks a shot by Dallas Mavericks’ Luka Doncic, right, as Bucks’ George Hill (3) watches during an NBA basketball game Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kevin C. Cox/Pool Photo via AP)

(WFRV) – Giannis Antetkounmpo is one step closer to joining an elite group in NBA history after being named the league’s Defensive Player of the Year on Tuesday.

Just two players have ever won the Defensive Player of the year honor and Most Valuable Player in the same season, Michael Jordan and Hakeem Olajuwon. Giannis could become the second if he wins back to back MVPs.

It’s the first time a Bucks player has won Defensive Player of the Year since Sidney Moncrief, who took home the honor twice between 1983 and 1984. It’s also Antetokounmpo’s first time winning the award.

On the court Giannis and the Bucks are poised to move on to the second round of the playoffs with a series win over the Magic. Game five in Orlando is set for Wednesday afternoon at ESPN’s Wide World of Sports.

