Giannis Antetokounmpo to sign super-max deal with Bucks

Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) dunks in the second half of an NBA conference semifinal playoff basketball game against the Miami Heat Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

(WFRV) – Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo is staying in Milwaukee, and will sign his super-max contract with the team.

Antetokounmpo tweeted on Tuesday afternoon that he would be staying in Milwaukee for the next five years. Saying, “this is my home, this is my city,” as a signal to Bucks fans that a deal had been reached.

This is my home, this is my city.. I’m blessed to be able to be a part of the Milwaukee Bucks for the next 5 years. Let’s make these years count. The show goes on, let’s get it. 🤎🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/895tCBE9RK — Giannis Ugo Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) December 15, 2020

That deal to keep Giannis in Milwaukee was previously reported to pay him over $228 million dollars over the next five years, according to reports by ESPN. A separate report by Shams Charania of The Athletic has the deal at six years and for $256 million dollars, and has an out clause in 2025.

The reigning two-time MVP had until next Monday to sign his super-max contract with the Bucks. A deal could have been reached later during the season, but the terms of the contract and what Giannis makes in terms of money would be much different.

Giannis would have become a free agent this upcoming offseason if he chose not to sign a super-max contract extension with the Bucks this year. So other teams could pursue the Great Freak, but would not be able to off as much money as Milwaukee.