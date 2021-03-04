Holiday hits baseline jumper to lift Bucks past Grizzlies

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, center right, reacts after Bucks guard Jrue Holiday (21) scored the winning basket in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Memphis Grizzlies, Thursday, March 4, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)

(WFRV) – MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Jrue Holiday hit a baseline jumper with two seconds remaining and the Milwaukee Bucks escaped with a 112-111 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday night in the final game for both teams before the All-Star break.

Rookie Desmond Bane had a final chance for the Grizzlies, but his 3-pointer hit the front of the rim, giving the Bucks their sixth victory in seven games.

Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks with 26 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists, and Khris Middleton added 22 points and 10 rebounds.

Holiday and Pat Connaughton finished with 15 points each. Ja Morant led Memphis with 35 points, 28 of them in the second half.

