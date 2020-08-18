Magic, Vucevic’s playoff career-high stun Bucks in game 1

LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLORIDA – AUGUST 18: Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks fouls Nikola Vucevic #9 of the Orlando Magic while reaching for a loose ball in the second half during Game One in the first round of the NBA playoffs at The Field House at ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on August 18, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kim Klement-Pool/Getty Images)

(WFRV) – Entering the playoffs for the second year in a row with the best record in the NBA, Giannis Antetokounmpo is set to win back-to-back MVPs, and now the Milwaukee Bucks are favored to win it all this year.

Expectations.

LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLORIDA – AUGUST 18: Nikola Vucevic #9 of the Orlando Magic shoots over Marvin Williams #20 of the Milwaukee Bucks in the second half during Game One in the first round of the NBA playoffs at The Field House at ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on August 18, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida.

Milwaukee’s quest for a title began Tuesday with a 122-110 loss against the Orlando Magic in Game 1 of their first-round series.

With the anticipation to leave the “Bubble” in October a champion, it was the eighth seeded Magic that jumped out to an early advantage. Milwaukee lacked energy and effort defensively early, allowing Nikola Vucevic and Markelle Fultz to combine for 27 points on 70 percent shooting.

“I do think Orlando was the more aggressive team,” said Bucks Head Coach Mike Budenholzer.

This was something Milwaukee hasn’t been accustomed to when playing the Magic. The Bucks swept the season series and did so by an average of 17 points.

Antetokounmpo carried the load with his own 17 points and 10 boards as the only Buck who had it going on Tuesday. But the Magic scored with pace and exposed the Bucks lack of half-court offense, for a 62-52 lead heading into halftime.

“They didn’t play harder than us,” said Antetokounmpo when asked on if they were outplayed. “They just played better. We have to play harder because even if they play better, we can still get a win.”

LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLORIDA – AUGUST 18: Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks makes a shot while being fouled by Gary Clark #12 of the Orlando Magic in the first half during Game One in the first round of the NBA playoffs at The Field House at ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on August 18, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida.

The Bucks got within one after a steal for a layup by Eric Bledsoe and an Antetokounmpo finish at the rim early in the third quarter. But Vucevic had an answer for every attack from Milwaukee, dropping 14 points in the quarter with a pair of triples.

“He was just playing out of his mind. It is hard to guard a guy at his height when he hits three’s,” said Antetokounmpo.

Vucevic dropped a playoff career-high 35 points with 14 rebounds on 15-of-24 shooting from the floor. Vucevic rode the hot hand and was able to create space the entire game.

“We played a great game, one of the best offensively all season,” said Vucevic. “But it is just one game and we have to move on from this one.”

Five other Magic scored in double-digits and DJ Augustin had a playoff career-high 11 assists to pair with 11 points. Terrence Ross added 18 off the bench.

Milwaukee totaled 16 turnovers and was poor from the free throw line, 18-of-28.

Antetokounmpo finished with 31 and 17 rebounds and George Hill offered 16 points off the bench. Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez, two key offensive players for the Bucks, combined for 6-of-21 from the field and just 19 points.

“I don’t think we have been playing a solid 48 minutes,” said Hill. “I’ve seen flashes of us, but we haven’t been ourselves and we have to figure it out.”

The reigning MVP and the Bucks will look to wake-up and respond in Game 2 on Thursday at 3 p.m.