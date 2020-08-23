NBA fines Magic’s Ennis, Bucks’ Williams $15,000 for fight

Milwaukee forward Marvin Williams (20) and Orlando forward James Ennis III (11) get into a skirmish as Milwaukee assistant coach Darvin Ham falls while breaking up the fight during Game 3 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. 9Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel via AP)

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Orlando Magic forward James Ennis and Milwaukee Bucks forward Marvin Williams have been fined $15,000 each for a fight that led to their ejections from Game 3 of their teams’ first-round playoff series.

Ennis and Williams had been competing for rebounding position midway through the second quarter of the Bucks’ 121-107 victory. They exchanged shoves as they headed back up the floor.

The top-seeded Bucks have a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series. Game 4 is scheduled for Monday.

