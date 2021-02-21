Oshkosh native Haliburton returns home to face Bucks in Milwaukee

Sacramento Kings guard Tyrese Haliburton takes a shot during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Orlando Magic in Sacramento, Calif., Friday, Feb. 12, 2021. The Magic Won 123-112. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

(WFRV) – It’s not a long drive from Oshkosh to Milwaukee, but it’s still been a long road to live out a dream for Tyrese Haliburton.

A star at Oshkosh North, Haliburton helped lead the Spartans to a state title as a senior on the state’s biggest stage at the high school level. After that it was on to Iowa State for two years, and eventually being picked in the first round of this last year’s draft by the Sacramento Kings.

On Sunday, it will all come full circle as Haliburton and the Kings head to Milwaukee to take on the Bucks.

A homecoming for the kid that once sat in the stands in Milwaukee.

“Yeah, I’m excited. I’ve wanted to play in the NBA in Milwaukee my whole life. Sadly they don’t play in the Bradley Center no more, because I remember going to so many games and watching Brandon Jennings, and I would always go to the Heat game when they played LeBron [James], go to the Thunder game when they played [Kevin Durant],” said Tyrese Haliburton.

Haliburton could see plenty of time on the floor at Fiserv Forum on Sunday. In his rookie year he’s averaging nearly thirty minutes off the bench, and just over twelve points per game.

Now he’ll get a chance to put up similar numbers on the court in front of his family, and friends not far from home.

“It’s going to be a dream come true, and probably the most Kings fans at a Bucks game ever. So, I’m really excited. Just excited to see my family, see my mom, see my pops and stuff, but we’re still playing basketball. At the end of the day it’s going to be cool, but I just want to win a game,” said Haliburton.