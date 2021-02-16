Raptors beat Bucks 124-113 despite losing Lowry to injury

Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo and Toronto Raptors’ Chris Boucher go after a rebound during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

By STEVE MEGARGEE AP Sports Writer

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Fred VanVleet scored 33 points, Pascal Siakam added 23 and the Toronto Raptors withstood the loss of Kyle Lowry to beat the slumping Milwaukee Bucks 124-113.

Lowry exited with a sore left ankle in the third quarter but had 18 points, six rebounds and six assists in 22 minutes.

Milwaukee lost its fourth straight despite getting 34 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists from Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The Bucks hadn’t dropped four in a row since the 2019 Eastern Conference finals against Toronto. They blew a 2-0 lead and lost that series in six games.