Report: Bogdanovic sign-and-trade to Bucks falls through

(WFRV) – The deal to send restricted free agent guard Bogdan Bogdanovic to the Bucks in a sign-and-trade has fallen through, according to a report by The Athletic.

Milwaukee was set to send Donte Divicnezo, DJ Wilson, and Ersan Ilyasova to Sacramento in exchange for the 28-year-old sharp shooter.

Reportedly the deal was never agreed to by Bogdanovic, and that became a problem between the two sides. Ultimately causing the deal to fall through.

As a result Divincenzo, Wilson, and Ilyasova will revert back to the Bucks, and Bogdanovic will become a restricted free agent to seek another sign-and-trade deal.

Milwaukee also made a trade to acquire All-Star guard Jrue Holiday from New Orleans. That trade has not been officially announced due to teams have to wait until free agency opens on Sunday due to the salary cap.