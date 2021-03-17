Report: Bucks acquire P.J. Tucker, Kurucs from Houston

Houston Rockets forward P.J. Tucker (17) shoots between Cleveland Cavaliers forward Dean Wade, left, and center JaVale McGee, right, during the second half of an NBA basketball game Monday, March 1, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

(WFRV) – The Milwaukee Bucks added a big name to their rotation by picking up forward P.J. Tucker in a trade with the Houston Rockets, according to a report by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The deal will send guard D.J. Augustin, as well as former first round pick D.J. Wilson and an unprotected 2023 first round pick to Houston.

Tucker will be a big help for the Bucks defensively, and is adding 4.6 rebounds a game for a Rockets squad that is currently on a 16 game losing streak.

Milwaukee will also receive forward Rodions Kurucs from the Rockets in the deal.

The Bucks also sent forward Torrey Craig to Phoenix in another trade, according to ESPN.