Bucks boycott game five against Orlando, NBA postpones games Wednesday

(WFRV) – The Milwaukee Bucks have decided to boycott game five against the Orlando Magic in response to the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha.

The NBA has since announced all games have been postponed in the wake of the Bucks’ decision not to play. All three games between the Bucks-Magic, Lakers-Trail Blazers, and Thunder-Rockets will be rescheduled.

The NBA and the NBPA today announced that in light of the Milwaukee Bucks’ decision to not take the floor today for Game 5 against the Orlando Magic, today’s three games – MIL-ORL, HOU-OKC and LAL-POR have been postponed. Game 5 of each series will be rescheduled. — NBA (@NBA) August 26, 2020

Bucks guard George Hill told The Undefeated, “We’re tired of the killings and the injustice.”

Bucks guard George Hill says to @TheUndefeated his team is not playing against Orlando tonight in light of shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisc. “We’re tired of the killings and the injustice,” Hill to @TheUndefeated. — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) August 26, 2020

General manager Jon Horst told reporters in Orlando that a team statement would be coming, and players would not make comments when they leave the locker room.

Team Senior Vice President Alex Lasry made a comment via Twitter that read, “Some things are bigger than basketball. The stand taken today by the players and org shows that we’re fed up. Enough is enough. Change needs to happen. I’m incredibly proud of our guys and we stand 100% behind our players ready to assist and bring about real change.”

Some things are bigger than basketball. The stand taken today by the players and org shows that we’re fed up. Enough is enough. Change needs to happen. I’m incredibly proud of our guys and we stand 100% behind our players ready to assist and bring about real change — Alex Lasry (@AlexanderLasry) August 26, 2020

The Athletic was first to report Milwaukee was having serious discussions about not playing right before game time. The Orlando Magic soon after left the court at Disney’s Wide World of Sports.

The Toronto Raptors and Boston Celtics reportedly had conversations over the past couple of days about boycotting the first game of their second series on Thursday.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski was reporting NBA executives were outside the Bucks locker room and have not gone inside.

Latest Stories