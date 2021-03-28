Report: Bucks leaders to sign Austin Rivers

New York Knicks guard Austin Rivers (8) brings the ball up court in the second half during an NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

(WFRV) – The Milwaukee are close to adding some veteran depth to their back court.

According to a report by Shams Charania of The Athletic, Milwaukee are the leaders to land guard Austin Rivers after the veteran was released by Oklahoma City.

The Milwaukee Bucks are leaders to sign Austin Rivers upon clearing waivers, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. There’s strong mutual interest between the sides. https://t.co/xnw7aherEe — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 28, 2021

Rivers was waived by the Thunder on Sunday a couple days after being sent to Oklahoma City in the three team trade that sent George Hill to Philadelphia.

After clearing waivers Rivers would be eligible to sign with any team, including the Bucks.

Rivers is averaging 7.3 points and a pair of assists in 21 appearances this season.