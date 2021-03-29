Report: Bucks to sign veteran guard Jeff Teague

Boston Celtics guard Jeff Teague (55) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, March 4, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

(WFRV) – The Milwaukee Bucks will sign veteran guard Jeff Teague after he clears waivers, according to a report by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Teague was released by the Orlando Magic after being acquired last week in a trade with the Boston Celtics. He will become a free agent once he clears waivers and is eligible to sign with any team.

Teague appeared in 34 games with the Celtics, and averaged 6.9 points per game. That includes a 15 point performance against the Bucks just last week at Fiserv Forum.

This is Teague’s fourteenth season in the NBA, with much of that time being spent with the Atlanta Hawks. One of his head coaches during that time was none other than current Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer.

Milwaukee was also reportedly interested in guard Austin Rivers, and worked out Brandon Knight as well.

There has been no official announcement by the Bucks.