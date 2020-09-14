Report: Giannis & Bucks talk extension, improving roster heading into offseason

(WFRV) – The end of the season was no doubt disappointing for the Milwaukee Bucks. Back-to-back years with the NBA’s best record, but back-to-back early playoff exits.
Now the Bucks head into the offseason with plenty of big decisions ahead of them. First, a possible extension for their star Giannis Antetokounmpo.
ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting Antetokounmpo and Bucks co-owner Marc Lasry had a three hour lunch meeting last week. During that meeting Lasry reportedly expressed the team’s desire to offer Antetokounmpo a “super-max” deal this offseason that would make him one of the league’s highest paid players.
Antetokounmpo can either sign and extension this offseason, or play out the last year of his contract before heading into free agency next summer.
One thing that may weight on Giannis’ mind is the roster around him. The Bucks last year not only re-signed Khris Middleton, but also added veterans like Wesley Matthews, Kyle Korver, and Robin Lopez to help get the team over the hump.
Coming off an even earlier second round exit against Miami, the Bucks find themselves in a similar situation. This time with the real money concerns if Antetokounmpo does in fact sign a “super-max” extension.
According to the Wojnarowski report, Lasry told Antetokounmpo during their meeting the team would be willing to go into the luxury tax to help put pieces around him this offseason. The luxury tax threshold for the 2020-21 season is projected to be around $139 million dollars.
Giannis will now reportedly go on vacation following the meeting with Lasry. The Bucks and their fans in the meantime turn their focus to the offseason, and waiting for what decisions are made by their star.
