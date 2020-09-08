Giannis out for Bucks’ game five against Miami

Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo reacts after hurting his ankle during the first half of an NBA conference semifinal playoff basketball game against the Miami Heat Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

(WFRV) – Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo is out for game five against the Miami Heat due an ankle sprain.

The was first reported by Shams Charania of The Athletic on Tuesday afternoon, and later confirmed by the Bucks ahead of game time.

Giannis Antetokounmpo (right ankle sprain) is out for Game 5.



Donte DiVincenzo enters the MegaBucks starting lineup!! — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) September 8, 2020

Giannis had been listed as questionable for game five with a sprained right ankle, and was seen with a boot on his right foot as he headed into the stadium on Tuesday. He was seen by reporters doing some work on the court ahead of the game with head coach Mike Budenholzer looking on, but ultimately the final decision was made to sit the reigning MVP.

Antetokounmpo rolled his ankle heading to the bucket early in the second quarter of game four, and despite shooting his free throws, was unable to return to the game. Later it was reported Antetokounmpo had been diagnosed with a sprained right ankle.

The Bucks were able to stay alive in game four thanks to a big day by Khris Middleton top help Milwaukee knock off the Heat in Miami. Antetokounmpo contributed 19 points before leaving the game with the ankle sprain. That was still good for second on the team in game four.