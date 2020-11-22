Report: Milwaukee agrees to deal with guard Bryn Forbes

San Antonio Spurs guard Bryn Forbes (11) celebrates a score late in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Orlando Magic in San Antonio, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

(WFRV) – The Milwaukee Bucks continue to add to their depth after making some big moves during the pandemic shortened “offseason.” This time Milwaukee has agreed to a deal with free agent guard Bryn Forbes, according to a report by ESPN.

The 27 year old spent the first four seasons of his career with the San Antonio Spurs, and saw his minutes and production go up in the last two years. Over that time Forbes shot over 40 percent from the field and behind the arc.

Forbes made over 140 starts for the Spurs over the past couple of seasons, but could also be a valuable asset coming off the bench in Milwaukee. That’s after the Bucks reportedly traded for Jrue Holiday, added DJ Augustin, and re-signed guard Pat Connaughton over the past week.