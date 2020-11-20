Report: NBA investigating Bucks & Kings over sign-and-trade deal

Sacramento Kings’ Bogdan Bogdanovic (8) goes up for a shot against Los Angeles Lakers’ JaVale McGee, left, and Markieff Morris (88) during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kevin C. Cox/Pool Photo via AP)

(WFRV) – The NBA has opened an investigation into the Milwaukee Bucks and Sacramento Kings and their reported sign-and-trade for Bogdan Bogdanovic, according to a report by the New York Times.

On Tuesday night, the Bucks reportedly reached a deal with the Kings to bring guard Bogdan Bogdanovic to Milwaukee. That deal has since fallen apart due to Bogdanovic not agreeing to sign with the Bucks, and the 28 year old guard will enter free agency instead, according to a report by ESPN.

Milwaukee was set to send Donte Divicenczo, D.J. Wilson, and Ersan Ilyasova to Sacramento. Instead Divincenzo and Wilson remain on the Bucks roster, and the team has waived Ilyasova.

Regardless whether or not the deal will pan out of fall through, it could violate the league’s rules against tampering with players on other rosters and free agents. The league will now look at what went on between the Kings and Bucks in the lead up to the agreement.

Teams can start talking to players about free agency in the so-called legal contact period that will start on Friday at 6 p.m. Eastern. Then actual free agency will open on Sunday, due to the pandemic, and players can sign with new teams.