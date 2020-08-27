REPORT: NBA players decide to restart playoffs after boycotts

Referees huddle on an empty court at game time of a scheduled game between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Orlando Magic for Game 5 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kevin C. Cox/Pool Photo via AP)

(WFRV) – The NBA playoffs will resume in the bubble after the players decided to restart following boycotts the day before, according to a report by ESPN.

The report comes as NBA’s Board of Governors hold a meeting after boycotts on Wednesday. The players were set to hold a meeting of their own at the same time.

The Milwaukee Bucks sent shock-waves through the sports world a day before by boycotting their playoff game against the Magic following the police shooting in Kenosha. The NBA followed suit in the afternoon by postponing all games on Wednesday.

The players then met in a meet inside the bubble to decide what they wanted to do in regards to the postseason in light of the shooting and protests. Reportedly, like most teams, the Bucks wanted to keep playing in the bubble, but the Lakers and Clippers wanted to end the season.

There has not been an official announcement from the league about when the playoffs would restart. Shams Charania of the Athletic is reporting games will restart on Friday.