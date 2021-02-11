Suns rally to beat Bucks 125-124 despite Giannis’ 47 points

NBA

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) drives as Phoenix Suns forward Frank Kaminsky (8) defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)

By DAVID BRANDT AP Sports Writer
PHOENIX (AP) — Devin Booker scored 30 points, Chris Paul added 28 and the Phoenix Suns extended their winning streak to four games by rallying to beat the Milwaukee Bucks 125-124.

Milwaukee had its five-game winning streak snapped despite getting a season-high 47 points from Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The Bucks had a chance to win it on the final possession, but Antetokounmpo missed a 20-foot jumper at the buzzer. The Suns have won seven of their past eight games and now have a 15-9 record.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

