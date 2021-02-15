Thunder overcome Antetokounmpo’s triple-double, top Bucks

NBA

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, left, passes in front of Oklahoma City Thunder forward Luguentz Dort, right, and center Mike Muscala, center, in the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

By CLIFF BRUNT AP Sports Writer
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Justin Jackson scored a season-high 22 points and hit a critical 3-pointer in the final minute to help the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Milwaukee Bucks 114-109.

Al Horford had 20 points, Lu Dort scored 19 points and Darius Bazley added 18 for Oklahoma City.

The Thunder won without leading scorer Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who sat out with a sprained left knee.

Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo had 24 points, 17 rebounds and 10 assists for his fourth triple-double of the season. Khris Middleton added 23 points for the Bucks, who have lost three straight

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

