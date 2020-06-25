Live Now
President Trump Speaking in Marinette

Wisconsin Herd’s Frank Mason named G League MVP

NBA

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Some congratulations are in order for Wisconsin Herd guard Frank Mason III. The NBA G League named him the MVP of the 2019 season on Thursday, according to a press release from the league.

Mason, a 5’11, 190 lb guard from Kansas, averaged a G League high 26.4 points, 5 assists and 3.4 rebounds in 23 games with the Herd. With Mason on the floor, the Herd was 18-5 and finished with the league’s best record, 33-10.

If that’s not impressive on its own, Mason shot 50.4 percent from the field, 42.5 percent from three-point range and 81.5 percent from free throw range. With those numbers, he joins the Fort Wayne Mad Ants’ Stephan Hicks as the only players in the NBA G League to record a 50/40/80 shooting season in 2019-20.

In his NBA career, Mason has averaged 6.5 points and 2.5 assists in 96 games with the Kings and Bucks.  He has appeared in six games for Milwaukee this season.

The NBA G League canceled the remainder of its 2019-20 season on June 4.  The regular season was suspended on March 12 and had been scheduled to conclude on March 28.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Badgers return to campus for voluntary workouts

Thumbnail for the video titled "Badgers return to campus for voluntary workouts"

Community chips in to help Green Bay business

Thumbnail for the video titled "Community chips in to help Green Bay business"

Royster on KBO Fans

Thumbnail for the video titled "Royster on KBO Fans"

Green Bay's Will Ryan follows in father's head coaching footsteps

Thumbnail for the video titled "Green Bay's Will Ryan follows in father's head coaching footsteps"

WIR returns to racing

Thumbnail for the video titled "WIR returns to racing"

Will Ryan hopes to energize Green Bay fan base

Thumbnail for the video titled "Will Ryan hopes to energize Green Bay fan base"