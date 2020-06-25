Wisconsin Herd’s Frank Mason named G League MVP

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Some congratulations are in order for Wisconsin Herd guard Frank Mason III. The NBA G League named him the MVP of the 2019 season on Thursday, according to a press release from the league.

Mason, a 5’11, 190 lb guard from Kansas, averaged a G League high 26.4 points, 5 assists and 3.4 rebounds in 23 games with the Herd. With Mason on the floor, the Herd was 18-5 and finished with the league’s best record, 33-10.

If that’s not impressive on its own, Mason shot 50.4 percent from the field, 42.5 percent from three-point range and 81.5 percent from free throw range. With those numbers, he joins the Fort Wayne Mad Ants’ Stephan Hicks as the only players in the NBA G League to record a 50/40/80 shooting season in 2019-20.

In his NBA career, Mason has averaged 6.5 points and 2.5 assists in 96 games with the Kings and Bucks. He has appeared in six games for Milwaukee this season.

The NBA G League canceled the remainder of its 2019-20 season on June 4. The regular season was suspended on March 12 and had been scheduled to conclude on March 28.