MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Appleton native and true freshman Gus Yalden is taking a leave of absence from the Wisconsin Badgers men’s basketball program to address a personal family matter.

As announced by Badgers Head Coach Greg Gard, Yalden will remain in school and continue to receive student-athlete services and support from the team and staff, but he will not participate in team-related activities.

“We are in full support of Gus and will always be here for him and his family,” said Gard. “Gus is part of the Wisconsin basketball family, and even though he won’t be on the court with us right now, we’ll always do everything we can to help him. We look forward to his return.”

Originally from Appleton, Yalden is entering his freshman season with his home-state Badgers. A four-star recruit, the 6’9″ forward comes to Madison after starring at La Lumiere in La Porte, Indiana, where he spent his senior year of high school.

While there isn’t a timetable for Yalden to return, the NCAA men’s basketball season kicks off on Monday, November 6, with the Badgers hosting Arkansas State at 7:00 p.m.