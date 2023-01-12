MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Wisconsin Badgers Head Coach Luke Fickell has had an immediate impact on the program, bringing in transfers from all over the country.

Well, the Badgers landed yet another four-star and a former ESPN Top 100 recruit in the name of C.J. Williams, who is now, according to 24/7 Sports, is the highest-rated wide receiver in program history for the Badgers during the internet rankings era.

Williams, who played his freshman year at the University of Southern California (USC), hauled in four catches for 34 yards, all while battling injury.

Williams, who stands 6’2″ and weighs 190 pounds, is a massive addition to the Badgers’ wide receiver core, and with several quarterbacks also transferring into Madison, the sky is the limit for this team.

Williams announced his decision on his personal Twitter account, stating, “Ain’t this they’ve been waitin’ for? #OnWisconsin.”