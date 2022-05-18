MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Badgers have a new big man in town after former Appleton-native Gus Yalden announced on his Twitter he’d be joining the team.

Yalden is a four-star recruit and a top 100 power forward and is the second addition to the class of 2023 for head coach Greg Gard.

The 6’9” power forward resembles a lot of similarities to former Badgers forward Frank Kaminsky. Nicknamed ‘Gus Bus’, Yalden doesn’t play above the rim that often, but his craftiness in the post alongside his smooth footwork makes him a threat.

He received plenty of offers from other schools such as Marquette, Iowa, and Auburn, but ultimately narrowed down his final four to Nebraska, College of Charleston, Rutgers, and the Badgers before choosing Wisconsin as his next home.

Yalden spent several years in Wisconsin before moving to North Carolina and playing for Asheville School. He attended middle school and his freshman year of high school at Xavier in Appleton.

‘Gus Bus’ will join current big men Tyler Wahl and Steven Crowl in the frontcourt for the Badgers.