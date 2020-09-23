Dietzen returns to Badgers roster after missing 2019 season

Wisconsin offensive lineman Jon Dietzen (67) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Purdue in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. Wisconsin has welcomed back Dietzen and lost safety Reggie Pearson as it resumes practice to prepare for the pandemic-delayed season. The Badgers released a roster Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020 that didn’t include Pearson but added Dietzen, who had announced in February 2019 that he was stepping away from football due to injuries. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Badgers are back on the practice field, and there’s a familiar face returning in 2020, Jon Dietzen.

The Seymour High School grad showed up on the Badgers roster after it was released on Wednesday. This coming a year and a half after Dietzen announced he was stepping away from football in February 2019 due to injuries.

Up to that point Dietzen was a big contributor to the Badgers offensive line. The senior has played in 35 games, including 32 starts, during his time with the Badgers. Twenty of those coming at left guard, and 12 more at left tackle.

All of those starts at tackle came in 2019.

Dietzen will add experience to Wisconsin’s offensive line unit this fall as the Badgers look to replace center Tyler Biadasz, and guards David Moorman and Jason Erdmann.