Dietzen returns to Badgers roster after missing 2019 season

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Badgers are back on the practice field, and there’s a familiar face returning in 2020, Jon Dietzen.
The Seymour High School grad showed up on the Badgers roster after it was released on Wednesday. This coming a year and a half after Dietzen announced he was stepping away from football in February 2019 due to injuries.
Up to that point Dietzen was a big contributor to the Badgers offensive line. The senior has played in 35 games, including 32 starts, during his time with the Badgers. Twenty of those coming at left guard, and 12 more at left tackle.
All of those starts at tackle came in 2019.
Dietzen will add experience to Wisconsin’s offensive line unit this fall as the Badgers look to replace center Tyler Biadasz, and guards David Moorman and Jason Erdmann.
