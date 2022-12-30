MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Former SMU quarterback Tanner Mordecai has announced his intentions to transfer to Wisconsin for his final year of eligibility.

According to his personal Twitter account, Mordecai will play at Camp Randall Stadium with the Badgers under new head coach Luke Fickell.

Mordecai, who started his collegiate career with the Oklahoma Sooners before transferring to SMU, posted great numbers in 2022. He threw for over 3,500 yards and had 33 passing touchdowns with a rating of 151.9.

“After conversations with coach Fickell and coach Longo, I am excited to announce I will utilize my last year of eligibility at the University of Wisconsin,” said Mordecai in a statement. “I could not be more fired up to play at a school with rich history and a winning culture. Let’s ride!”

The 6’3″, 215lb senior will join former Oklahoma quarterback Nick Evers at Wisconsin. Evers announced his decision to transfer to the Badgers back on December 17.

This brings the quarterback room to three with Mordecai, Evers, and current Wisconsin freshman Myles Burkett from Franklin, Wisconsin.

There is no word on who the projected starter for the Badgers will be in 2023. However, with Mordecai only having one year of eligibility left and Evers plus Burkett having additional, the former SMU quarterback might be in line to lead Wisconsin under center.