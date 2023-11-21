BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Noah Reynolds had 19 points in Green Bay’s 54-53 overtime victory over Montana State on Monday night.

Reynolds also had seven rebounds for the Phoenix (2-2). He scored three of Green Bay’s five points in the extra period. Preston Ruedinger scored nine points and added six rebounds. Amari Jedkins was 3 of 5 shooting and 1 of 3 from the free-throw line to finish with seven points.

The Bobcats (2-2) were led in scoring by Robert Ford III, who finished with 26 points, 13 rebounds, and seven steals. Ford sank two free throws with 8 seconds remaining to send the game to OT tied at 49. Brian Goracke added 14 points for Montana State. In addition, Sam Lecholat had six points, two steals, and two blocks.