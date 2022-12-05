GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The University of Wisconsin-Green Bay (UWGB) men’s basketball team is in the win column for the first time this season after defeating IUPUI 68-61.

Despite being outscored in the second half yet again, the Phoenix were able to hang on for their first win of the year at the Resch Center.

The shooting woes seen throughout the first seven games of the season seemed to improve, as UWGB shot 46.8% from the field. They also shot 40.0% from behind the arc.

Sophomore Zae Blake led UWGB in scoring with 20 points, including a buzzer-beating three-point heave to end the half.

Green Bay vs. IUPUI on Dec. 5 (Photo Credit: UWGB Men’s Basketball) Green Bay vs. IUPUI on Dec. 5 (Photo Credit: UWGB Men’s Basketball)

Fellow sophomore Clarence Cummings III also had himself a nice game, putting up 16 points and four rebounds.

Junior Randy Tucker did a lot of the dirty work in today’s matchup against IUPUI, snagging nine rebounds. He also had five points and four assists.

As for IUPUI, the Jaguars struggled from three, shooting a measly 18.2%. Freshman guard Vincent Brady II put up 17 points and led the team in scoring.

Green Bay now moves to 1-7 on the year and 1-1 in Horizon League play. They’ll be back at it again on Tuesday when they’ll play the Ramblers of Loyola-Chicago at the Joseph J. Gentile Arena. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.