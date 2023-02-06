MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – The University of Wisconsin-Green Bay men’s basketball team has finally snapped its 14-game losing streak after defeating the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Panthers 80-79 in overtime.

Green Bay came into the Panther Arena as heavy underdogs, but found a little magic late in the game thanks to junior Davin Ziegler, who had 18 points, including a desperation three-pointer at the buzzer to send the game to overtime.

Zeigler wasn’t done making highlight plays, as the 6’3″ guard from Cleveland, Ohio, hit the go-ahead bucket with just over one second left in overtime. Milwaukee’s final shot missed at the buzzer.

Junior Randy Tucker led the way offensively for the Phoenix, scoring 20 points and adding eight rebounds. Freshman forward Brock Heffner had himself a solid performance, posting 17 points and six rebounds. It was the first time since January 19 that Heffner scored double-digit points.

The Phoenix improve to 3-22 on the season snapping one of the longest losing streaks in collegiate basketball this year. It marks the first victory since the school decided to part ways with former Head Coach Will Ryan.

As for Milwaukee, they fall to 16-8 and now sit one game back of first place in the Horizon League. The loss to UWGB could prove costly come conference tournament time for UWM.

Green Bay will be back in action on Thursday at the Kress Events Center, where they’ll take on the Oakland Golden Grizzlies, who sit 5th in the Horizon League.