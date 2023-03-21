GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Phoenix ended their season Monday night after falling to the Bowling Green Falcons 69-51 in the second round of the WNIT.

The two teams went back and forth in the first quarter with neither team getting more than a five-point lead any time during the quarter. At one point, Green Bay was up 13-8 before Bowling Green would go on a 9-4 run to tie it up at 17 to end the quarter.

In the second quarter, it was all about defense from both teams. 18 total points were scored in the quarter between the two teams. Green Bay got the short end of the stick scoring just five points before going on a scoring drought for the last 5:28 of the quarter and going into the half trailing 30-22.

In the 3rd quarter, the Phoenix came alive early, getting the game to within three points in the first two minutes. The mini comeback was short-lived as the Falcons turned it around and went on a 16-7 run through the rest of the quarter.

Trailing 46-34 to start the 4th quarter, the Phoenix allowed the Falcons to open up with a 9-0 run pushing them to a 21-point lead. That was enough to put the game out of reach as Green Bay would fail to get the game within striking distance for a comeback.

The 18-point loss comes after what could be considered a successful season. The Phoenix finished the year with a 28-6 record. They were able to dominate during the regular season beating the Wisconsin Badgers, Sweeping Cleveland State, and capturing the regular season Horizon League Championship for the first time since the 2017-2018 season.

In the conference tournament, they beat down Wright State by nearly 30 points and were able to survive what was practically a home game for Purdue Fort Wayne. In the tournament final, they fell to Cleveland State, 73-61.

The Phoenix and their deep roster were led by senior Sydney Levy (11.7 ppg, 40.4 fg%), redshirt sophomore Cassie Schiltz (9.3 ppg, 39.6 fg%), sophomore Bailey Butler (8.5 ppg, 33.8 fg%), and sophomore Jasmine Kondrakiewicz (8.2 ppg, 45.8 fg%). Kevin Borseth coached the team for his 20th season as Green Bay’s coach and his 36th season coaching overall.