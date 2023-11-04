BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Indiana quarterback Brendan Sorsby ran for one touchdown and threw for another Saturday to lead the Hoosiers past Wisconsin 20-14 for their first Big Ten victory this season.

The Hoosiers (3-6, 1-5) snapped a six-game conference losing streak, winning for the first time since Nov. 19. Indiana also ended a five-game losing streak to the Badgers on its home field.

Wisconsin (5-4, 3-3), which lost in Bloomington for the first time since 2002, now must wait at least another week to become bowl eligible. The Badgers were short-handed, playing again without starting quarterback Tanner Mordecai and their top two running backs.

The result: An offensive quagmire.

Indiana won despite gaining only 36 yards in the second half and getting just three points — on Chris Freeman’s 50-yard field goal with 70 seconds to play.

Sorsby was 19 of 31 with 186 yards while converted quarterback Donaven McCulley had five receptions for 67 yards and a spectacular one-handed TD grab in the first half.

Braedyn Locke was 21 of 41 with 243 yards and two scores for Wisconsin. Will Pauling caught five passes for 51 yards and one score and Bryson Green had four receptions for 96 yards and the other score.

One week after nearly taking down No. 10 Penn State on the road, Indiana delivered its best home performance of the season.

The Hoosiers took an early 7-0 lead when Sorsby squirted free for an 8-yard TD run and made it 10-0 on Freeman’s 27-yard field goal midway through the second quarter. Wisconsin took advantage of two Indiana defenders colliding on Locke’s 54-yard TD pass to Bryson Green.

Sorsby answered by capping a 71-yard drive with McCulley’s highlight reel 7-yard TD catch to make it 17-7 at the half.

Wisconsin cut the deficit to 17-14 with an 18-yard TD pass from Locke to Pauling on its opening drive of the second half. But that was all the Badgers could muster.

REMEMBERING KNIGHT

While the Hoosiers football team started Saturday with high hopes, basketball is never far from the mind at Indiana — especially following the death of Bob Knight.

The Hoosiers honored the three-time national championship coach with a moment of silence about 20 minutes before kickoff. Football players also wore an “RMK” helmet decal with three stars, one for each of Robert Montgomery Knight’s national titles. Knight died Wednesday at age 83.

INJURY REPORT

Wisconsin: Mordecai did not play but dressed for the first time since breaking his hand. RB Braelon Allen and WR Chimere Dike also sat out with injuries.

Indiana: Sorsby continued to play through the shoulder injury he suffered last week. WR Cam Camper sat out with an undisclosed injury.

UP NEXT

Wisconsin: Hosts Northwestern next Saturday, the first game of a two-week homestand.

Indiana: Visits border rival Illinois next Saturday.