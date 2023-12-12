CHICAGO, Ill. (WFRV) – Coach Sundance Wicks has the Green Bay Phoenix rising from the ashes after stunning former Horizon League member UIC 70-68 off the back of an Elijah Jones tip-in with 0.5 seconds remaining.

Green Bay went into Tuesday’s matchup 4-6 as a 12.5-point underdog but played fearlessly, fighting tooth and nail with the Flames. Star guard and Illinois native Noah Reynolds showed out in his home state, scoring a career-high 31 points.

Reynolds was helped by freshman David Douglas Jr., who added 14 points, and Elijah Jones, whose key tip-in sealed the victory for the Phoenix.

Green Bay trailed 37-31 at halftime but locked down UIC in the second half by playing gritty defense. UIC shot 37.3% from the field compared to Green Bay’s 48%. The Phoenix also did the little things correctly, shooting 17-19 from the free throw line, forcing ten steals, and scoring 38 points in the paint.

Sundance Wicks and his squad inch closer to .500 at 5-6 with a huge win over UIC but have a daunting ranked opponent to look forward to.

This is perhaps the best UWGB has looked in the last several years, giving fans a sense of the future of the program.

Green Bay heads to Norman, Oklahoma, to play the 11th-ranked Sooners at 8:00 p.m. on Saturday.