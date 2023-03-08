(WFRV) – The UW-Oshkosh men’s basketball team left for Ohio early Wednesday morning to compete in the Sweet 16.

The Titans are coming off an exciting 51-50 win over Hope College in the second round of the NCAA DIII Tournament last Saturday. In a 23-point effort from senior Will Mahoney, UW-Oshkosh pulled out the one-point victory.

“If you can win in March, it’s a good thing,” said Titans Head Coach Matt Lewis. “Whether it’s by one or by 25, ours was by one. It was a good challenge, and it’s going to be a really tough contest Friday night. Hopefully, we learned from Saturday.”

As the Titans took off for Alliance, Ohio, on Wednesday morning, UW-Oshkosh is preparing for Rowan University (NJ). The Titans have been winners in 14 of their last 15 games, and they’re hoping to get a big one on Friday evening.

“It’s a special time of year, and I can’t wait to get on the plane and travel with our guys,” added Lewis.

“As a kid, I watched March Madness, and it’s definitely a fun experience to be a part of,” said senior Hunter Plamann.

Many players expressed how special these moments in March truly are. Winning on Friday is a step in the right direction, but their main goal is still a ways away. While they’re excited about the Sweet 16, the Titans are hungry for more.

“We’ve invested a ton. Both in each other and on the court,” said senior Levi Borchert.

“They’ve found a way to find their best basketball when it matters the most,” Lewis explained. “I still think we have more in us. So, that’s the challenge this week to find that next little step to take.”

“We just have to be Oshkosh. We have to do what we’ve been doing the whole year. Defense, rebound, play for each other, play confidently, and things will do itself because we have a lot of talented players,” senior Will Mahoney expressed.

UW-Oshkosh is set to take on Rowan University (N.J.) in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA DIII Tournament on Friday, March 10, at 3:45 CST.