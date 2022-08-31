GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Recruiting players to the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay has been challenging for head coach Will Ryan. Especially with the team’s recent performance, ending 2022 with just five wins and a 1-13 record on the road.

However, Ryan was able to add some much-needed guard talent in the form of Cal Klesmit from Neenah. Klesmit announced on his Twitter account his decision to stay close to home and play for the Phoenix.

Coming off a knee injury that knocked him out of Neenah’s State Championship run his junior year, the 6’3 guard is hoping to make an impact and lead the Rockets back to the State Tournament.

He’s shown progress in getting back to 100% health, playing in several AAU games over the summer with Wisconsin Playground Club.

Klesmit should slide in and fit nicely with the Phoneix, who already have a young core. He’ll be able to develop with the team following his senior year with Neenah.

Cal’s older brother Max, who recently played at Wofford, is also coming back home, although in the form of a Wisconsin Badger.