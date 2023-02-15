MILWAUKEE (AP) — Olivier-Maxence Prosper tipped in a putback with 1.6 seconds left, and No. 11 Marquette edged No. 16 Xavier 69-68 on Wednesday night to extend its slim Big East lead.

Marquette (21-6, 13-3), picked to finish ninth by the league’s coaches in the preseason poll, moved 1 1/2 games ahead of Xavier (19-7, 11-4), No. 24 Providence, and No. 18 Creighton.

After a layup by Jack Nunge put the Musketeers ahead 68-67 with 8.3 seconds remaining, Marquette raced up the floor. Kam Jones missed his driving layup attempt, but Prosper used his right hand to tip in the offensive rebound and put the Golden Eagles back in front.

Xavier’s Jerome Hunter threw a long inbounds pass to Nunge, whose deep 3-point try caromed off the backboard as the buzzer sounded.

Marquette’s Kam Jones (1) drives to the basket against Xavier’s Jerome Hunter during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)

Xavier’s Jerome Hunter, right, controls a rebound in front of Marquette’s Olivier-Maxence Prosper during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)

Marquette’s Tyler Kolek (11) drives to the basket against Xavier’s Jerome Hunter during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)

Marquette head coach Shaka Smart shouts from the sideline during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Xavier Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)

Marquette’s Kam Jones (1) shoots against Xavier’s Jack Nunge during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)

Marquette’s Kam Jones (1) drives to the basket between Xavier’s Souley Boum (0), Adam Kunkel, and Cesare Edwards during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)

Marquette’s Olivier-Maxence Prosper (12) shoots against Xavier’s Adam Kunkel during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)

Marquette’s David Joplin (23) gestures after making a shot during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Xavier Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)

Marquette head coach Shaka Smart gestures from the sideline during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Xavier Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)

Marquette’s Stevie Mitchell reacts after an NCAA college basketball game against Xavier Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)

Xavier’s Souley Boum (0) reacts as he walks to the bench during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Marquette Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)

Xavier head coach Sean Miller shouts from the sideline during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Marquette Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)

Marquette got 17 points from Stevie Mitchell, 15 from Tyler Kolek, and 14 from Oso Ighodaro. Prosper had seven points, all in the last five minutes.

Souley Boum fought through a sprained ankle to score 24 points for the Musketeers.

Xavier led 66-63 and had the ball in the final minute before Boum lost it, and Mitchell got a steal, leading to Prosper’s layup with 29.1 seconds remaining. Xavier committed a backcourt turnover on its ensuing possession, as Boum’s pass went off Colby Jones’ body before going out of bounds.

Ighodaro then got fouled and hit two free throws with 22.4 seconds left to put Marquette ahead. Nunge’s layup off a nice pass from Jones put Xavier back ahead before Prosper’s clutch tip-in.