Over 1,000 Big Ten players form unity group to address COVID-19 concerns

FILE – In this Aug. 31, 2019, file photo, the Big Ten logo is displayed on the field before an NCAA college football game between Iowa and Miami of Ohio in Iowa City, Iowa. The Big Ten released its 10-game conference-only football schedule beginning as early as Labor Day weekend but cautioned there is no certainty games will be played. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

(WFRV) – On the day the Big Ten released their schedule and safety protocols for the upcoming season, a group of over 1,000 football players have formed a unity group to call for universities to create more protocols and follow them.

The announcement was made on The Players Tribune Wednesday morning reading:

“While we appreciate the Big Ten’s recently announced plan for the upcoming season, we believe that the conference’s proposal falls short in certain areas. Given that the players are the primary stakeholders in the business of college sports, we believe any course of action moving forward needs to include player input. We are deeply disappointed with the lack of leadership demonstrated by the NCAA with respect to player safety during the COVID-19 pandemic. We believe that the NCAA must — on its own and through collaboration with the conference — devise a comprehensive plan to ensure the safety and well-being of players leading up to and during the upcoming fall season.” College Athlete Unity statement released on The Players Tribune

College Athlete Unity also released a proposal for testing and enforcement of COVID-19 protocols to be carried out by a third party. They also called for penalties for non-compliance.

Here’s a breakdown of the safety protocols proposed by the unity group on the College Athlete Unity website:

Ensure all college athletes have up-to-date information about the risks that COVID-19 may pose to their personal health, the health of our families, and the health of our communities

Adherence to WHO and CDC guidance for sporting events and compliance with all federal, state, and local statutes and regulations

Safety standards that are appropriate for each sport

Social distancing requirements and mandatory mask-wearing in and around athletic facilities by coaches, staff, players, vendors, press, and visitors

Minimum cleaning and sanitation protocols for all uniforms, equipment, and athletic facilities, including visitor locker rooms

Temperature checks for anyone entering any athletic facility

Below is a list of the testing and contract tracing protocols proposed by the Big Ten unity group.

Contact-tracing protocols for anyone who comes into contact with college athletes and team personnel who test positive

Testing of everyone who comes into contact with college athletes, including coaches, trainers, medical staff, nutrition staff, referees, media, etc.

In season testing of all of the stated above three days per week Testing twice per week with an FDA-approved test with less than 1% false negatives Additionally, testing on the day of competition (or within 24 hours of competition for each team that can be quarantined) with an FDA-approved test with less than 5% false negatives, with results delivered at least two hours before competition

Immediate quarantine of any person who tests positive or exhibits symptoms

Quarantine rules for college athletes who test positive, and protocols for them to return to practice and competition

Objective criteria for shutting down seasons should the pandemic take a turn for the worse or if teams experience significant outbreaks

The unity group also called for Big Ten programs to ban the use of liability waivers, and whistleblower protections for players. They also proposed the coverage of all out-of-pocket medical costs for athletes that catch the virus, as well as scholarship protections in the event a season is canceled.

You can get the entire proposal from the Big Ten unity group by clicking here.

The Big Ten players are the second unity group from a major conference to form, following in the footsteps of the Pac 12.