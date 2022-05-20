GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Former Green Bay Preble baseball star Max Wagner is lighting it up in his sophomore season with the Clemson Tigers.

On Thursday, Wagner learned he’d been named a semifinalist for the Dick Howser Trophy, which is the most prestigious award in college baseball.

This award is given to the top player based on two rounds of national voting from the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association, in conjunction with the Dick Howser Trophy Committee and the St. Petersburg Area Chamber of Commerce.

Wagner is tearing it up in the Atlantic Coast Conference, hitting .380 with 71 runs batted in (RBI) and 25 home runs (HR). His slugging percentage is up over .870 bringing his on-base plus slugging (OPS) to a jaw-dropping 1.380. The former Hornet belongs on a list like this.

Clemson coach Monte Lee, left, talks with Max Wagner, right, and Will Taylor (16) before an NCAA baseball game against South Carolina at Segra Park on Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Columbia, S.C. Clemson won 10-2. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)

He’s helped lead Clemson to a 33-21 record and although the Tigers are under .500 in conference play, Wagner has helped the team achieve a 24-8 record at the Doug Kingsmore Stadium (Clemson’s home field).

The Dick Howser Trophy has been won by a number of prestigious college baseball players that would go on to have great professional careers in the MLB. From the likes of Todd Helton, Buster Posey, and Anthony Rendon, all the way to the current top prospect in MLB with Adley Rutschman, bringing home this award is a big deal.

Although 40 of the best college players are named a semifinalist, only five become finalists. With the stat line that Wagner possesses, there’s a chance the infielder can make it on that list as one of the elite college baseball players of 2022.

Finalists will be named for the Dick Howser Trophy on June 17.