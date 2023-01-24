GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Three days after a 72-38 home loss to Robert Morris, the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay has announced it’s parting ways with men’s basketball head coach Will Ryan.

As announced by Green Bay Athletic Director Josh Moon, Ryan will be relieved of his coaching duties. Assistant Coach Freddie Owens will become the interim head coach and lead the Phoenix throughout the rest of the season.

“I want to sincerely thank Will Ryan and his family for their contributions to the men’s basketball program these past three seasons,” Moon said. “We wish him all the best in his future endeavors.”

Green Bay is currently on an 11-game losing streak and 2-19 overall on the season. During Ryan’s three-year tenure with the program, he posted a 15-61 record.

Ryan signed a six-year contract back in June 2020 that included a base salary of $175,000 per season.

“UW-Green Bay is committed to continuing its legacy as an outstanding Division I athletics program in the future,” Moon said, “and Phoenix men’s basketball needs to help lead the way as we work to elevate all of our programs and be a shining light for this region and beyond.”

The University will immediately launch a national search for a new head coach for the men’s basketball program. Parker Executive Search has been retained to assist with the search.