GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Wright State had won 14 of the last 16 meetings against the UW-Green Bay men’s basketball program, but that all changed on Friday when junior guard Noah Reynolds dropped 39 points en route to a Phoenix win 88-77.

Reynolds was simply astonishing for the Phoenix, shooting 14-19 from the field and 5-6 from behind the arc, capping off one of the best single-game performances in UWGB history.

Senior forward Rich Byhre also got off to a hot start against the Raiders, going 4-4 from three. He would eventually cool off but added 17 key points of his own.

It was perhaps one of the best shooting performances of the season for UWGB, as they shot 58.2% from the field. That was needed after trailing by four at halftime, but the Phoenix outscored Wright State 48-33 in the second half.

Head coach Sundance Wicks and his team improved to 7-7 on the year and 2-1 in conference play, just one year removed from a 3-29 season.

Could the Phoneix be a team to watch out for in the Horizon League? Only time will tell, but one thing is for certain: they are rising behind the energy and passion of Sunny Wicks.