MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica (WFRV) – The University of Wisconsin-Green Bay men’s basketball team began their quest in the Jamaica Classic, taking on Queens University, but another second-half meltdown plagued the Phoenix.

Green Bay came into the game 0-3 on the young season, falling to Indiana State, Georgetown, and Wisconsin. All three games, including this one against Queens, were within reach at halftime, but UWGB yet again got outscored 47-30. The final score ended up 81-65.

A five-minute scoring drought hurt the Phoenix in the second half this time, but the team is showing signs of improvement shooting-wise.

UWGB shot 47.8% from the field but just 27.8% from behind the arc. The team also shot 66.7% from the charity stripe.

Green Bay turned the ball over too many times against Queens, which ultimately led to points for the Royals. The Phoenix finished the game with 18 total turnovers.

Sophomore Cade Meyer led the offense in scoring with 10 points and three rebounds on 5/6 shooting from the field. Fellow sophomore Clarence Cummings III added eight points alongside juniors Nate Jenkins and Davin Zeigler, who posted eight points each as well.

Green Bay started the 2020-21 season with nine straight defeats and 2021-22 losing five straight. Now with four straight defeats in 2022, UWGB is looking like they’re heading in the same direction as previous years.

The Phoenix will get whoever loses Friday night’s matchup between Utah Valley and Morgan State. The consolation game will take place at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday.