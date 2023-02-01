DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – The St. Norbert men’s basketball program extended their win streak to six straight on Tuesday evening with a 72-53 win over Concordia.

The Green Knights dominated the first half, as their largest lead (27 points) came with just over three minutes remaining before halftime. SNC had four players in double digits, with Jamison Nickolai leading the way with 22 points.

St. Norbert currently sits in second place in the NACC standings with a 13-7 (10-3) record on the season. The Green Knights are on the road on Saturday to face the Illinois Institute of Technology.