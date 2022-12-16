MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Local 5 News was able to catch up with Wisconsin Badgers star running back Braelon Allen, who said he’s excited for the future with the program.

Allen, who was rumored to head to the transfer portal, opted to stay with Wisconsin after the team chose to hire former Cincinnati Head Coach Luke Fickell over Badgers Defensive Coordinator Jim Leonhard.

Allen confirmed with Local 5 News that he has decided to play for the Badgers next year and is ready to see what the team can accomplish under new leadership.

“I think he’s amazing,” Allen stated when asked about his thoughts on Fickell. “Definitely the type of guy that a lot of people love to play for, including myself, and that’s kind of the vibe that I got from him really early through our conversations.”

Not only did the head coach change at UW, but the Badgers recently hired former North Carolina offensive coordinator Phil Longo to be their own. Allen says he’s progressing smoothly with all coaches through the transition period.

“First impressions are great with the rest of the coaching staff that I’ve met,” stated Allen. “They’re great people, and I am really looking forward to seeing what we can do.”

Wisconsin is scheduled to play against Oklahoma State in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl on December 27 in Phoenix, Arizona, to end the season. Quarterback Graham Mertz alongside Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders will not play due to both entering the transfer portal.