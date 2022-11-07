TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WFRV) – It’s opening night for college basketball, and the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay Phoenix head to Indiana to take on the Sycamores of Indiana State.

A complete roster turnaround for Phoenix head coach Will Ryan, as the son of Bo brought in 10 new players for the 2022-2023 season.

Green Bay rolls into the game 2-4 all-time against Indiana State. After starting the series off 2-0, the Phoenix has lost four straight to the Sycamores. Of the six, four have finished within just four points.

The preseason Horizon League men’s basketball poll has Green Bay finishing in the bottom half, only being better than IUPUI.

Cooper Neese and Cameron Henry, Indiana State’s leading scorers from last season are back with the team. Neese led the Sycamores in scoring with 15.0 points per game, while Henry tallied 14.3 points per game.

UWGB remains young as a core but will be led by forward Cade Meyer, who played significant minutes last year. Expect to see Amari Jedkins and Brayden Daily in the game at some point as well.

Tip-off is at 6:00 p.m. CST and those interested in watching the game can tune into ESPN3, or listen over the radio on WDUZ The Fan 107.5 FM.